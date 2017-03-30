Hub forged to kick start youth entrepreneurship

Out to boost entrepreneurship across the State, Entrepreneurship Development Institute of Tamil Nadu has collaborated with Forge Innovation Accelerator to set up a nodal hub in the Kumaruguru College of Technology here.

The hub recently conducted the regional startup activation programme (R–Sap) 7 where 101 seminars were conducted. Besides, a number of workshops and camps were also held to encourage youth to go in for start-ups which have proved promising.

Around 75 ideas came up with the participation of more than 2,000 students in the seminars held in 10 cities, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Thanjavur. Of these 45 had been selected for the final bootcamp in Forge, organisers said.