Panic gripped a village in Tirupur district, when the people noticed two bags full of human skulls, lying on the roadside.

The passersby noticed the gunny bags in Kattur Village, some 23 kms from Tirupur city and out of curiosity they opened only to find over 50 human skulls, police said.

On information, police rushed to the spot and recovered them and further investigations are on, they said.