Hydro Carbon project: ‘Centre, State failed to provide right information to farmers’

The failure of both the Central and Tamil Nadu governments in providing the right information, benefits and side-effects of Hydro Carbon Project has led to the present situation and upsurge of the people against it in Tamil Nadu, Puthiya Tamizhagam President K. Krishnasamy said today.

Though policy wise, the Centre was right in tapping the much needed energy and fuel, it should have discussed the issue with the locals, along with experts in the field, so that farmers could have been convinced about the project, Krishnasamy told reporters here.

Moreover, the farmers could have been made stakeholders, sharing the profit from the project, which would also compensate their losses, he said.

On NEET, he said that the State Government should have taken steps much earlier to get exemption to Tamil Nadu.

Besides, failure to lift the standard of education in the state, compared to other states for the last 50 years, also impacted the students in rural areas, he said.

Krishnasamy said that one-day meeting of party secretaries at district and zonal level scheduled here on March five would discuss the strategy to be adopted for the coming local body polls.