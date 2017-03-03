FLASH NEWS Rs 70,000 crore black money detected so far: SC appointed SIT UP Elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav rubbishes PM Modi’s claim of ISI role in Kanpur train mishap Stalin visits Neduvasal to offer support to protesters: Says DMK is not using the protest for political mileage Demonetisation will positively impact India: World Bank CEO Ramdev summoned by Haryana court over beheading remark Dead lizard found in McDonald’s french fries Team India staff refuses below par salary hike: Reports Deploy women cops to verify burqa-clad voters: BJP to EC Railways starts Roll-on Roll-off service for trucks in Delhi Bomb hurled at RSS office in Kerala, 3 injured

Coimbatore


Hydro Carbon project: ‘Centre, State failed to provide right information to farmers’

Covai Post Network
March 3, 2017

The failure of both the Central and Tamil Nadu governments in providing the right information, benefits and side-effects of Hydro Carbon Project has led to the present situation and upsurge of the people against it in Tamil Nadu, Puthiya Tamizhagam President K. Krishnasamy said today.

Though policy wise, the Centre was right in tapping the much needed energy and fuel, it should have discussed the issue with the locals, along with experts in the field, so that farmers could have been convinced about the project, Krishnasamy told reporters here.

Moreover, the farmers could have been made stakeholders, sharing the profit from the project, which would also compensate their losses, he said.

On NEET, he said that the State Government should have taken steps much earlier to get exemption to Tamil Nadu.

Besides, failure to lift the standard of education in the state, compared to other states for the last 50 years, also impacted the students in rural areas, he said.

Krishnasamy said that one-day meeting of party secretaries at district and zonal level scheduled here on March five would discuss the strategy to be adopted for the coming local body polls.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS