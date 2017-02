Students of Raja Serfoji Government Arts College in Thanjavur boycotted their classes and staged a demonstration on the college premises today protesting against the proposed hydrocarbon exploration project at Neduvasal in Pudukottai district.

Led by Aravindswami, District Secretary of Students Federation of India, the students raised slogans urging both the Central and State Governments to immediately intervene and stop what they termed as ‘anti-people project’.