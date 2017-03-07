FLASH NEWS India defeat Australia by 75 runs, level series at 1-1 Poachers kill one of Africa’s last ‘big tusker’ elephants NIA seizes fake notes worth ₹3.90 lakh in Malda Reliance sells Paytm stake for ₹275 crore, makes 2,600% gain Explosion in 59320 Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train. 8 passengers injured 137 cr email addresses accidentally leaked by spam operator Reliance Capital sells Paytm stake to Alibaba group for Rs 275 crore: Sources 7 minor girls raped in shops while returning from school in Wayanad,Kerala. Police have identified 6 suspects & taken into custody Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings have been charged with alleged violent conduct by the FA

Coimbatore


Hydrocarbon project: Youths stage road blockade, arrested

Covai Post Network
March 7, 2017

Pudukottai: Police arrested at least 44 persons including six women when they resorted to road blockade near here today urging the Central Government to abandon the proposed hydrocarbon exploration project at Neduvasal village in Pudukottai district.

The local youths and students, hailing from Sanoorapatti village had announced that they would observe a fast today but police did not grant permission.

A group of youths and students came in a procession, raising slogans against the project, and resorted to a road blockade in Sanoorapatti Bazaar, disrupting traffic on the busy Sengipatti-Gandarvakottai Road for half-an-hour.

They were led by K Stalin, member, Tamil Desiya Periyakkam.

Subsequently, police arrested 44 persons including six women.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS