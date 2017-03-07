Hydrocarbon project: Youths stage road blockade, arrested

Pudukottai: Police arrested at least 44 persons including six women when they resorted to road blockade near here today urging the Central Government to abandon the proposed hydrocarbon exploration project at Neduvasal village in Pudukottai district.

The local youths and students, hailing from Sanoorapatti village had announced that they would observe a fast today but police did not grant permission.

A group of youths and students came in a procession, raising slogans against the project, and resorted to a road blockade in Sanoorapatti Bazaar, disrupting traffic on the busy Sengipatti-Gandarvakottai Road for half-an-hour.

They were led by K Stalin, member, Tamil Desiya Periyakkam.

Subsequently, police arrested 44 persons including six women.