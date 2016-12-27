FLASH NEWS Former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao thanks Rahul and Mamata for supporting him Former prime minister of Sri Lanka Ratnasiri Wickremanayake passes away at the age of 83 after brief illness IT sleuths deny claims of former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao Benami properties will fetch seven years imprisonment: Centre ₹6,600 crore allotted through One Rank One Pension (OROP), rest will be given soon: PM Narendra Modi in Dehradun Tamilnadu CM announces State Advisory Price for sugarcane at Rs.2,850 per tonne ₹12000 crore will be spent on Char Dham project and employment will increase due to this project: PM Modi in Dehradun I would have defeated even Obama: Trump MDMK leaves Makkal Nala Koottani: Vaiko All cash donated to BSP before note ban. Raids expose Centre’s anti-Dalit mindset, says Mayawati

Coimbatore


“I have evidence to prove the plot conceived to kill Amma earlier also”: Hussaini

Bharath U
December 27, 2016

“Even as former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was alive, there was a plot to eliminate her and I even lodged a formal complaint with the then Police commissioner. I have valid papers to prove this. These are not allegations,” said Karate exponent and painter Shihan Hussaini.

Hussaini, who launched his own political outfit ‘Amma Makkal Munnetra Amaippu’ after Jayalalithaa’s death, alleged that the ‘mafia’ gang “wants to hijack Jayalalithaa’s legacy and ruin the party’s prospects in the long run”.

“Those, whom Jayalalithaa detested, are occupying the centre stage now. There is a systematic destruction of the AIADMK by vested interests, which will eventually make the party lose its relevance among the masses” Hussaini told Covai Post over phone.

“I have launched my political outfit only to rescue the AIADMK from opportunists and bring back Jayalalithaa’s legacy,” he added.

“In the event of V.K. Sasikala contesting the by-election for R.K. Nagar constituency, I will contest against her,” Hussaini said.

“I will address the media in Chennai on December 28, and announce my future plans as to how I will rescue the party from being reduced to shambles,” he added.

Hussaini had staged many stunts in the past too. When Jayalalithaa was imprisoned in Bengaluru jail in disproportionate wealth case, he had crucified himself on a 8X5 feet wooden cross using six-inch iron nails, praying for her return to power.

In 1994, he drew Jayalalithaa’s portrait with his blood for which she urged him not to hurt himself to express his adulation for her.

