“I have evidence to prove the plot conceived to kill Amma earlier also”: Hussaini

“Even as former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was alive, there was a plot to eliminate her and I even lodged a formal complaint with the then Police commissioner. I have valid papers to prove this. These are not allegations,” said Karate exponent and painter Shihan Hussaini.

Hussaini, who launched his own political outfit ‘Amma Makkal Munnetra Amaippu’ after Jayalalithaa’s death, alleged that the ‘mafia’ gang “wants to hijack Jayalalithaa’s legacy and ruin the party’s prospects in the long run”.

“Those, whom Jayalalithaa detested, are occupying the centre stage now. There is a systematic destruction of the AIADMK by vested interests, which will eventually make the party lose its relevance among the masses” Hussaini told Covai Post over phone.

“I have launched my political outfit only to rescue the AIADMK from opportunists and bring back Jayalalithaa’s legacy,” he added.

“In the event of V.K. Sasikala contesting the by-election for R.K. Nagar constituency, I will contest against her,” Hussaini said.

“I will address the media in Chennai on December 28, and announce my future plans as to how I will rescue the party from being reduced to shambles,” he added.

Hussaini had staged many stunts in the past too. When Jayalalithaa was imprisoned in Bengaluru jail in disproportionate wealth case, he had crucified himself on a 8X5 feet wooden cross using six-inch iron nails, praying for her return to power.

In 1994, he drew Jayalalithaa’s portrait with his blood for which she urged him not to hurt himself to express his adulation for her.