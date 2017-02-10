I have no regrets, says expelled State Secretary of AIADMK’s IT Wing

Despite his sudden expulsion from the party as well as the post of State Secretary of AIADMK’s Information Technology Wing, the undeterred G Ramachandran claims that he is still with/in the party and no one can separate him from the party.

“On learning the news of my expulsion from the post of IT Wing State Secretary, I have no regrets. I expected that I would be removed from the post. But, I wonder why I was removed from the primary membership of the party. Because, AIADMK is in my blood and no one can separate me from the party,” Ramachandran, resident of Coimbatore and son of former AIADMK MLA Sigai Govindarasu, told Covai Post .

“Our family has always been loyal to AIADMK. In fact, my parents’ wedding was solemnised by AIADMK founder MGR. I was baptised by ‘Amma’. My father represented Singanallur constituency as AIADMK MLA in the Assembly from 1991-96,” says Ramachandran.

“After completing my studies, I did not opt for campus placement. Because I wanted to work for Amma. Much to my joy, she offered me the post of State Secretary of the party’s IT Wing. As an admirer, I expressed my support to O P S Annan a couple of days ago. Then, I too joined him during the press meet held in Chennai,” he reveals.

An Engineering graduate and an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, the 29-year-old Ramachandran was appointed as the party’s IT Wing State Secretary on March 23, 2016 by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. However, he was removed from the post and expelled from the party’s primary membership on Wednesday by AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala for his alleged anti-party activities.