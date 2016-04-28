I-T officials raid AIADMK councillor’s house at Ooty

Following a tip off, the officials of the Department of Income Tax are conducting raids in the house and go-down of an AIADMK councillor in Gudalur, near Ooty.

According to the police, the raid were based on a tip-off that crores of Rupees were kept in the house of Syed Ayub Khan, to be distributed in four constituencies – three in Nilgiris district, and one in Coimbatore district.

The raid began at around 4 PM and is still on, with large number of police deployed outside the house.

The Election Commission also received a tip-off that two containers of a courier company, are on the move with loads of cash. An alert was issued at all the arterial roads and check posts to intercept the vehicles and search them.

Meanwhile, the officials, along with the police and the RTO, intercepted a van, which rushed through a check point without stopping. There are reports that the officials seized cash from the vehicle.