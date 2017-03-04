FLASH NEWS World’s longest bubble measures 105 feet Aam Aadmi Party releases second list of 89 candidates for upcoming MCD election Gangrape case: Non-bailable warrant issued against UP Minister Gayatri Prajapati, six others Dimple Yadav joins Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow in Varanasi 8 Tamil Nadu fishermen held by Sri Lanka, one attempts suicide Oil was discovered in Saudi Arabia 79 years ago Air India operates all-women crew flight around the world Dhanush, Trisha, Hansika’s private images leaked online 38 seats go to polls in 1st phase of Manipur election Do BJP men know anything except committing rapes: Kejriwal

Coimbatore


Idol found during bridge work

Covai Post Network
March 4, 2017

Thanjavur: A 2.5-foot tall idol of Lord Anjaneya was unearthed during excavation for the construction of a bridge near the Big Temple on Friday.

The excavation was on the main road between Sivaganga garden and Srinivasapuram, when the workers stumbled upon the stone idol.

Revenue officials were informed and a team led by tahsildar R Gurumurthy rushed to the site and inspected the idol.

On instructions from Collector A Annadurai, the idol was taken to the museum at the old collectorate. Archaeology experts will be examining the idol to ascertain its antiquity, the tahsildar said.

