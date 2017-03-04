Idol found during bridge work

Thanjavur: A 2.5-foot tall idol of Lord Anjaneya was unearthed during excavation for the construction of a bridge near the Big Temple on Friday.

The excavation was on the main road between Sivaganga garden and Srinivasapuram, when the workers stumbled upon the stone idol.

Revenue officials were informed and a team led by tahsildar R Gurumurthy rushed to the site and inspected the idol.

On instructions from Collector A Annadurai, the idol was taken to the museum at the old collectorate. Archaeology experts will be examining the idol to ascertain its antiquity, the tahsildar said.