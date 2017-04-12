IIM-T, named 7th best B-School in the nation

FLASH NEWS Sensex drops 144.87 points to end at 29,643.48; Nifty falls 33.55 points to 9,203.45 Income tax summons for Tamil actor Sarathkumar and wife Radhika, reports Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Akhilesh Das Gupta passes away after suffering a heart attack Swaraj denies taking Tharoor’s help for Jadhav statement Pakistan might have already killed Kulbhushan Jadhav: BJP MP ATMs running 30% short of cash 5 months after demonetisation 137 police personnel for every 1 lakh people in India: Govt Scientists to drill through world’s highest glacier DD beat Pune to register IPL 2017’s biggest win by runs Juventus thrash Barcelona 3-0 in Champions League

Covai Post Network
April 12, 2017
Dr. Bhimaraya Metri, Director, IIM Trichy received Top Ranking Institution Award for Indian Institute of Managment ,Trichy (IIM-T) IIM -Trichy is ranked 7th amongst all the IIMs and 13th in the category of Management Institutions of NIRF Ranking 2017.

At a glittering function organised in Rashtrapathi Bhavan, Pranab Mukherjee President of India, presented National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Ranking 2017 to the premiere B-School.

Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Human Resources Development, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of State, MHRD, and K.K.Sharma, Secretary, Higher Education, MHRD were present on the occassion.

