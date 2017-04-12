IIM-T, named 7th best B-School in the nation

Dr. Bhimaraya Metri, Director, IIM Trichy received Top Ranking Institution Award for Indian Institute of Managment ,Trichy (IIM-T) IIM -Trichy is ranked 7th amongst all the IIMs and 13th in the category of Management Institutions of NIRF Ranking 2017.

At a glittering function organised in Rashtrapathi Bhavan, Pranab Mukherjee President of India, presented National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Ranking 2017 to the premiere B-School.

Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Human Resources Development, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of State, MHRD, and K.K.Sharma, Secretary, Higher Education, MHRD were present on the occassion.