IIM Trichy receives Equivalence Certificate from Association of Indian Universities (AIU)

February 9, 2017
Tiruchy: The Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) offered by Indian Institute of Management-Trichy (IIM-T) has now been officially declared as an equivalent to the Master’s Degree of an Indian University for the purpose of admission to higher studies by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), per Dr. Prafulla Agnihotri, Director of IIM-T.

Due to the Equivalence Certificate recognition, the PGPM students of IIM-T are eligible to apply and pursue higher studies in universities in foreign countries and can also apply for government jobs without any hassles, as the PGPM would now be officially treated on par with a Master’s Degree.

IIM-T, the eleventh IIM to be set up by MHRD, Government of India, currently offers three academic programmes – a two-year full-time residential Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM), a full-time residential Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) for doctoral candidates and a two-year Post Graduate Programme in Business Management (PGPBM) for working executives at its Chennai campus.

“With this accreditation, IIM Trichy now joins the list of IIMs with Equivalence Certificate for PGDM – IIM Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Indore, Bangalore, Kolkata and Kozhikode,” said Dr. Agnihotri.

