FLASH NEWS Sasikala will have to serve 13 more months in jail if she doesn’t pay Rs 10 crore fine Madras High Court directs Tamil Nadu Election Commission to conduct local body polls before April 30 3 citizens, 3 terrorists killed and several injured in a blast in Charsadda, Pakistan TN CM announces Rs. 2,247-crore drought relief for farmers PM should respect the place he is sitting at. He should respect his designation: Mayawati Sachin Tendulkar arrived to cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai with wife Anjali 5 dead as plane crashes into shopping centre in Australia WhatsApp launches photo, video status that expire in 24 hrs Polling for 227 BMC seats underway in Maharashtra India is world’s largest arms importer: Report

Coimbatore


I’ll keep my promises: Rengasamy

Covai Post Network
February 21, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Thanjavur: Alleging that `traitors’ were all out to wipe out AIADMK, party MLA from Thanjavur M Rengasamy said he would fulfill all the poll promises, besides continuously striving for the development of the constituency.

Rengasamy who supported Edapadi Palanisamy during the vote of confidence in the Assembly, much to the chagrin of the public, returned to his constituency on Sunday and garlanded the MGR statue. On Tuesday, he paid his respects to the late leaders and distributed sweets to the party cadre who had gathered there.

He told the media later in the day that the party was now `under the disciplined guidance of party general secretary KV Sasikala’. “People welcome the AIADMK regime headed by Edapadi Palanisamy,” he added.

Rengasamy also alleged that a section in the party was hatching a plot to `wipe out’ AIADMK, the third largest party in the country.

Among others present on the occasion were R Vaithilingam, AIADMK south district secretary and Rajya Sabha member, Durai Thirugnanam, Chairman of Central Cooperative Bank, and former city mayor Savithri Gopal.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS