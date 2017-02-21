I’ll keep my promises: Rengasamy

Thanjavur: Alleging that `traitors’ were all out to wipe out AIADMK, party MLA from Thanjavur M Rengasamy said he would fulfill all the poll promises, besides continuously striving for the development of the constituency.

Rengasamy who supported Edapadi Palanisamy during the vote of confidence in the Assembly, much to the chagrin of the public, returned to his constituency on Sunday and garlanded the MGR statue. On Tuesday, he paid his respects to the late leaders and distributed sweets to the party cadre who had gathered there.

He told the media later in the day that the party was now `under the disciplined guidance of party general secretary KV Sasikala’. “People welcome the AIADMK regime headed by Edapadi Palanisamy,” he added.

Rengasamy also alleged that a section in the party was hatching a plot to `wipe out’ AIADMK, the third largest party in the country.

Among others present on the occasion were R Vaithilingam, AIADMK south district secretary and Rajya Sabha member, Durai Thirugnanam, Chairman of Central Cooperative Bank, and former city mayor Savithri Gopal.