FLASH NEWS Madhya Pradesh government appoints 10-year-old Progeria patient Shreyas Barmate chief of Bal Aayog for a day Sensex rises by 89.24 points to end at 29,421.40 pts; Nifty gains 21.70 pts to settle at 9,108 pts. CBI files supplementary charge sheet in a coal scam case against industrialist Naveen Jindal and others Bombay HC directs MARD to file affidavit by 3PM stating that they have no objection if govt takes action against doctors on strike Flipkart to acquire eBay’s India operations: Reports 1,417 kg cocaine with Lionel Messi branding seized in Peru Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who assaulted an AI official, barred from flying by Federation of Indian Airlines

Coimbatore


Illegal houses near rail track demolished

Covai Post Network
March 24, 2017

Southern Railway authorities today removed illegal structures put up on land encroached near the railway track off Kadalaikara Street in the city.

The authorities had been struggling for the last 40 years to clear the nearly 50 houses very close to the track near the city railway station.

The eviction had been earlier prevented due to various protests and intervention by political parties and legislators. The Salem Railway Division issued eviction notices on December 2. Action was delayed as the AIADMK legislator intervened and sought a month’s time as the Collector had been requested to provide alternative places.

With the district administration allotting land in Vellalore area under the slum clearance board scheme, the demolition process began, railway sources said.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS