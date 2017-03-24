Illegal houses near rail track demolished

Southern Railway authorities today removed illegal structures put up on land encroached near the railway track off Kadalaikara Street in the city.

The authorities had been struggling for the last 40 years to clear the nearly 50 houses very close to the track near the city railway station.

The eviction had been earlier prevented due to various protests and intervention by political parties and legislators. The Salem Railway Division issued eviction notices on December 2. Action was delayed as the AIADMK legislator intervened and sought a month’s time as the Collector had been requested to provide alternative places.

With the district administration allotting land in Vellalore area under the slum clearance board scheme, the demolition process began, railway sources said.