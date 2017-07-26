Illegal liquor bar ransacked, 25 held

About 25 persons were arrested today after they ransacked a bar, allegedly running without valid licence, near a liquor outlet run by the State government behind the City airport.

Residents, who were demanding the closure of liquor outlets for quite sometime, were enraged after two outlets came up behind the airport.

Also, a bar started functioning the entire day near the outlet, without proper licence, police said.

Since there was no action from the district and police officials on their complaints, a group of people, including youth, college students and locals led by Hindu Makkal Katchi District Secretary, Colony Prabhu entered the bar this afternoon and threw the liquor bottles kept in the carton boxes.

On information police rushed to the spot and took 25 persons including Prabhu into custody. Adequate number of police personnel have been posted in the area, which is close to the airport.