Illegal sand mining in Noyyal bed: Youth brigade help seize vehicles

Youth brigade and villagers of Mathvarayapuram near Alandurai have been fighting sand theft from Noyyal river bed, which led to the seizure of bullock carts, tempo vans and lorries which were used to transport the sand Ashok Daksha, an activist fighting against illegal sand mining, said that youth and the residents of the village have decided to fight the menace till the end. “We set up teams and maintained a close vigil on the movement of trucks and bullock carts which are involved in sand theft.

Six persons, who were involved in illegal sand mining, have also been arrested. So far our campaign to end this illegal sand mining has been successful, as many vehicles have been seized. Illegal sand mining has become rampant in Noyyal river stretch from Mathvarayapuram-Madampatti stretch near Karunya University,” Ashok said.

“This illegal sand mining activity is carried out with the connivance of local big wig,” he alleged.

A massive demonstration was also organized in the village by the youth brigade, and residents of the village in which slogans condemning sand theft from river Noyyal and demanding action to end sand mining were raised.