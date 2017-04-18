FLASH NEWS Vijay Mallya gets bail 3 hours after arrest Businessman Vijay Mallya arrested in London. He is accused of defaulting on loans worth ₹ 9,000 cr Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hit Kishtwar in Jammu & Kashmir at 10:41 am on Tuesday, reports We will continue our demand for a CBI inquiry into the sudden demise of Jayalalithaa: OPS Petrol bunks to stay shut on Sundays in TN 117-year-old Jamaican woman becomes world’s oldest person Times Group sends notice to Arnab on “Nation wants to know” Working with Instagram CEO one of best decisions: Zuckerberg Sasikala’s faction forms panel for AIADMK merger: OPS 70 million-year-old dinosaur eggs with embryos found

Illegal sand mining in Noyyal bed: Youth brigade help seize vehicles

Covai Post Network
April 18, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Youth brigade and villagers of Mathvarayapuram near Alandurai have been fighting sand theft from Noyyal river bed, which led to the seizure of bullock carts, tempo vans and lorries which were used to transport the sand Ashok Daksha, an activist fighting against illegal sand mining, said that youth and the residents of the village have decided to fight the menace till the end. “We set up teams and maintained a close vigil on the movement of trucks and bullock carts which are involved in sand theft.

Six persons, who were involved in illegal sand mining, have also been arrested. So far our campaign to end this illegal sand mining has been successful, as many vehicles have been seized. Illegal sand mining has become rampant in Noyyal river stretch from Mathvarayapuram-Madampatti stretch near Karunya University,” Ashok said.

“This illegal sand mining activity is carried out with the connivance of local big wig,” he alleged.

A massive demonstration was also organized in the village by the youth brigade, and residents of the village in which slogans condemning sand theft from river Noyyal and demanding action to end sand mining were raised.

