“I’m the little lion. Will not be cowed down by threats” : Sasikala

AIADMK General Secretary V.K.Sasikala has taken a firm stance and made it clear that she cannot be cowed down by threats.

At a meeting of party legislators housed at a beach resort near here Sasikala said: “If they think I can be threatened because of me being a woman then it will not happen.”

“I was with a lion (late J.Jayalalithaa, former Chief Minister). I am the new little lion. They tried to net me. This lion will come out the net,” she thundered and in a pat for the legislators, she said that “those who are with the lion are also lions”.

“I will not fear anybody. Nobody can shake this party and the government. I will not back track from a decision taken,” she said.

“I will sacrifice my life to protect the party and government. If you are all with me, we will do our duty to the party and the people. I will take the right decision,” she told the legislators.

“I am telling from here to those in Delhi that nobody can do anything to the party. Amma (Jayalalithaa) and I have seen Chennai jail and also the Bengaluru jail. We have captured power after coming out of jail,” she said.

She said that she had noticed a big change in the faces of legislators after her address to them on Saturday.

Without mentioning names, Sasikala said people had enquired about her and wanted to know what kind of a person she was. “They were told that I was with Amma (Jayalalithaa) for 33 years and did not fear anybody and would not back track on a decision.”

She urged the legislators to work hard so that in the next Lok Sabha elections the party would win 40 seats (39 in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry one).