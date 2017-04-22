Importance of wearing helmets: Police to launch awareness campaign

The traffic police, in collaboration with Covai Post, will launch an awareness campaign in the city on the importance of wearing helmets. As a first step, posters with messages will be put up in several parts of the city.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S. Saravanan, the number of casualties due to road accidents has been on the rise mainly due to head injury. The main reason being lack of sensitivity among the youth on wearing helmets.

A number of youths have lost their lives in accidents, mostly in the morning hours. “When youngsters take their vehicles to nearby places such as gym, play ground or grocery shops, they do not wear helmets. They think it is unnecessary. What they fail is understand is the importance of wearing a helmet,” Saravanan said.

More than four fatal accidents have been recorded this year where the victims were found to have not worn their helmets while going for short rides.

Three hundred people were killed in road accidents last year in the city alone. Out of this, 111 victims were not wearing helmets.

A senior police official said youngsters who were ready to work on their fitness, show minimal concern about their safety and life. “People put their life at risk while going for short rides. We may never know what will happen. Helmets are not just for the rules, but are mandatory,” the official added.