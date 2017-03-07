Improvements to irrigation systems in Cauvery Basin mooted as National Project

Thanjavur: The State Government has, for the first time, sent a proposal for Rs 11,450 crore to the Central Government for inclusion as National Project for ‘improvements and rehabilitation of irrigation systems in Cauvery Basin.’

The Central Government has in principle approved the project to be included as National Project, sources in the Public Works Department said.

The project covering Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu envisages ‘Extension, Renovation and Modernisation of Sub-basin wise schemes of Cauvery Basin’ to cover cultivable command area (CCA) of 6.47 lakh hectares.

The project, if completed, will provide irrigation benefits to 2.038 lakh hectares of irrigable command area. The ultimate irrigation potential of the project is 6.47 lakh hectares. The project is proposed to be started during the year 2017-18 and completed by 2020-21.

“We prepared a similar report for Rs 1,000 crore in 1989 for modernisation of all water-bodies and tanks in Cauvery Basin. As there was lack of cordial relations between the Central government and the State Government, no fund allocation was made by Central Government, and Tamil Nadu continued to be neglected by the Central Government citing the Cauvery dispute. Over the years, the project cost escalated to a whopping Rs 11,420 crore in 2012. The Central Government, however, approved the scheme under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY). Under this scheme, 40 per cent of the project cost should be borne by the State Government while the Central Government would provide 60 per cent only. Subsequently, the project was dropped as the State Government was not in a position then to bear 40 per cent of the project cost,” an official, on a condition of anonymity, said.