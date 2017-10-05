In the absence of proper roads, villagers forced to carry dead bodies on shoulders

Residents, mostly Sri Lankan repatriates, of Selvip Nagar of Athigaratty Panchayat in Coonoor are forced to carry dead bodies on their shoulders thanks to the bad roads.

The village, home to more than 100 families, lacks basic road facilities. No vehicle, including ambulance, can enter the village.

“Its more than 20 years now. There are no proper roads in our village,” say villagers.

“One of the villagers died recently. We had to carry him on our shoulders to the crematorium. We could not arrange for an ambulance or a hearse as they cannot enter the village,” Nagaraj, a villager, told The Covai Post.

People, he says, need to trek minimum three kilometres to reach Kolanimattam to catch a bus to Coonoor or Ooty.

“There are only two services days. During rainy days even that is not available. Children and elders have a tough time,” he added.

According to another villager M Parameswaran, the villagers submitted petitions to the concerned authorities many times. “But no action has been taken so far. We all have ration and voter ID cards. Still what is the use,” he asked.

“Politicians visit us only during election times. Once elections are over, they forget us. And there is no end to our sufferings and problems,” he added.