In the age of pseudo-patriotism, do we remember the Jallianwala Bagh massacre?

Abdur rahman.Lalit Kalakshetra

It has been 97 years since 379 Indians lost their lives in the infamous Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar on April 13, 1919.

Ironically, in an era where patriotism is defined as readiness to shout slogans and support the national sports teams, not many even remember one of the bloodiest acts of aggression the fight for Independent India ever witnessed. However, senior citizens of the city who had heard eye-witness accounts about the gruesome firing by the Britishers, share with the Covai Post, the impact it had on them.

The rebellion against the British rulers was gaining strength all over the country. The British were weakened by their participation in World War 1. Colonel Reginald Dyer was convinced that the Indians were planning a huge rebellion and had banned all meetings.

The Jallianwala Bagh was a 6 to 7 acre park enclosed by a huge wall on all sides, with five very narrow entrances. About 20,000 people had assembled there to celebrate the annual Baisakhi festival. Many of them were from nearby villages and were not aware of the ban on public meetings that Colonel Dyer had imposed.

Dyer brought his troops and two armoured vehicles with machine guns. Since the entrances were very narrow, he couldn’t bring the armoured vehicles inside the park. An angry Dyer wanted to teach the Indians a lesson and ordered his troops to fire on the crowd. The firing continued for ten minutes, and was stopped only when the troop ran out of bullets.

According to the records of the Civil Surgeon Dr. Williams Dee Meddy, there were 1526 casualties in the incident. Dyer was celebrated as a hero back in Britain.

Rajesh Govindarajulu, a businessman from Coimbatore, remembered the narration of T.A. Baskar Iyer, teacher of Sanskrit and Hindi at GRG Matriculation Higher Secondary School. At the age of 70, he used to talk about the massacre to his students, in the 1980s.

At the time of the Jallianwala Bagh incident, he was around 8 years and was travelling through the northern parts of the pre-Independent India with his parents.

“He told us how cruel Colonel Reginald Dyer was towards the people, showing no sympathy. He told us how Dyer took control over the troop, and about the well in which many of the people jumped into to escape the bullets, but died of drowning. 120 bodies were recovered from the well, now named as the Martyrs Well. Today we speak about rights and violence, but this is how Indians were treated those days,” says Govindarajulu.

He also adds how Baskar taught to his students about the Nationalist Movements in India, which gave the students a clear impression of the freedom struggle.

Not all Britishers were blood-thirsty, waiting to kill the unarmed Indians who had assembled at the park to attend a peaceful meeting. K. Jayaram, a local historian shares about the sad state of the four Irish soldiers who were with Dyer during the massacre.

“When Dyer ordered to open fire at the huge crowd, the four soldiers were shocked and refused to obey his orders. This made Dyer angry and he shot the soldiers first. Their mortal remains were transported to Ireland just 20 years ago by the British,” adds Jayaram.

Priyankka, an employee, said that the current generation is not aware of the massacre, in spite of the detailed accounts that are given in many history books.

History and historians continue to dilute and distort the brutal facts that surround the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Students these days believe that the people had died mainly due to the stampede that resulted from the firing, and not due to the bullets that were shot at them. This shows how insensitive they have become to the truth.