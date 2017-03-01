FLASH NEWS IMD predicts ‘above normal’ temperature across the country My job is to represent USA, not the world: Donald Trump 15-year-old Indian para shooter sets junior world record ABVP sacks its 2 members arrested for attacking students 4-yr-old boys indulging in stone pelting in Valley: Report 4,527 women were raped last year in Madhya Pradesh: MP Home Minister Bhupendra Singh Virat Kohli will come back bigger and stronger: Starc Govt felicitates Dipa Karmakar, 6 Olympians from NE states Flintoff picks Sachin and Kohli in his Dream T20 XI

Coimbatore


In two decades, over 17k child labours rescued in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network
March 1, 2017

Officials of the National Child Labour Project (NCLP) have rescued 17,287 child labours from the Coimbatore region alone in the last two decades.

“Most of the children were rescued from textile industries, that is predominant in the region,” said Director of NCLP Coimbatore T.V. Vijayakumar. Many were rescued from mechanic shops, restaurants and shops selling artificial jewellery, he added.

“The number of children rescued was very high in Coimbatore region as Tirupur also came under it. But now the situation is not the same. The numbers have come down drastically,” he told the Covai Post.

The rescued children were sent to 675 special centres in and around the District for higher education.

Members of the special teams of NCLP, that was set up in 1995, have been conducting surprise checks in various places since 2010. “From then till now the teams have conducted 141 such checks and rescued 139 children,” Vijayakumar added.

According to him, the NCLP also conducts a census of children of migrant labourers every year. “We ensure that these children go to school. Apart from rescue operations, the NCLP members also conduct awareness drives in every village against child labour.”

The officials also conduct special training for teachers and NCLP staff on how to handle and manage the rescued children, he added.

