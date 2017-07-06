06 Jul 2017, Edition - 723, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Include milk in mid day meals, BJP tells Govt

Covai Post Network
July 6, 2017
The BJP has urged the State Government to provide milk to students who take mid day meals in schools.

Talking to reporters at Madurai today, the party’s National General Secretary, Muralidhar Rao, said it might be difficult in the beginning as there were lot of controversies surrounding milk production. “But milk products such as curd or butter milk can be provided,” he said.

There are more than 43,140 noon meal centres in the State. Variety rice such as vegetable biryani, pulav, tomato rice, sambar rice, curry leaf rice, bisibelebath, tamarind rice, lemon rice with channa are being served to kids.

Egg is also provided to them everyday. For kids who do not consume eggs, bananas are being provided.

