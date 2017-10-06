‘India has failed to produce accessible medical care to common man’

Despite potential in the medical field, with outstanding doctors and scientists, India has failed to produce necessary equipment and medicines for health care that is accessible to common man, eminent nuclear scientist M.R. Srinivasan said on Friday.

Speaking at a national conference Endoscopy 2017, organised by VGM Hospital here, Srinivasan said that the primary health centres and hospitals run by the State Governments lacked basic amenities and infrastructure.

“There were many deaths reported in State run hospitals, like due to lack of oxygen and unhygienic atmosphere, coupled with lack of infrastructure and also equipment, which was not functioning properly. The Government should pay attention to implement its policy, as it should not not be merest Make in India, but Made in India on par with world standards, since majority of equipment and medicines at present are imported,” he said.

Once the Government laid focus on these, the common man will get cheaper medical care, Srinivasan said.

In his address, Managing Director of Arya Vaidya Pharmacy P.R. Krishnakumar urged the Western medical fraternity to join hands with ancient and traditional medical system like ayurveda for the benefit of common man.

VGM Hospital chairman, V G Mohanprasad presented ‘Change Maker Award 2017’ to two eminent in the field of Gastroenterology and Hepatology to Dr. D. Nagendra Reddy and Dr. (Prof) Shivakumar Sarin respectively.