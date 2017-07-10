10 Jul 2017, Edition - 727, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
India, US and Japan joint naval exercise ​begins

July 10, 2017
Chennai :The US, Japanese and Indian navies today began the Malabar Naval Exercise-2017, aimed at achieving deeper military ties among them.

At the trilateral naval exercise in the Bay of Bengal would be US Nimitz (CVN68), guided-missile cruise USS Princeton (CG59), guided-missile destroyers USS Howard (DDG83), USS Shoup (DDG86) and USS Kidd (DDG100), a Poseidon P-8A aircraft and a Los Angeles fast-attack submarine.

Japan Maritime Self Defence Force ships JS Izumo (DDH 183), JS Sazanami (DD1 13) along with Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa and INS Vikramaditya would participate in the exercise, an official statement said.

The 21st edition of the exercise, conducted ashore and at sea, would include professional exchanges on carrier strike group operations, maritime patrol and reconnaissance operations, surface and anti-submarine warfare.

Medical operations, damage control, explosive ordinance disposal, helicopter operations and anti-submarine warfare are also part of the exercise.

At sea, there would be submarine familiarisation, air defence exercises, medical evacuation drills, surface warfare exercises, communication exercise and search and rescue operations.

The maritime of the three forces have an understanding and knowledge of shared working environment at sea. As members of Indo-Asia Pacific operations, they would look forward to continuing to strengthen the bonds and personal relationships, the statement added.

The Malabar exercise is taking place amid the military standoff between armies of the India and China in the Sikkim section and Beijing ramping up its naval presence in South China Sea.

