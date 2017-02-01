FLASH NEWS Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble Sensex trading at 28154, up 498 points. Nifty trading at 8720 up 158 points. Delhi HC agrees to hear plea against pre-poll freebies 15% surcharge on incomes above Rs 1 crore to continue: Arun Jaitley Surcharge of 10% for those whose annual income is Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore: Arun Jaitley Reduce existing rate of taxation for individual assessees b/w 2.5 lakh and 5 lakh to 5% instead of the current 10%: Arun Jaitley Political parties will be entitled to receive donations by cheque or digital mode: Arun Jaitley No transactions over Rs 3 lakh to be allowed in cash: Arun Jaitley

Coimbatore


“India will boost global economic growth by 2030”

Covai Post Network
February 1, 2017

“India’s economy is going to boost global economic growth by the year 2030. Indian economy will generate new, young entrepreneurs with greater innovative working potential, who will have better educational standards and better health,” said R. Babu, Group Head – Power Train, Hyundai Motors India, Chennai while addressing students at SNS College of Technology.

Babu, along with Dr. S.N. Subbramanian, Chairman, SNS Group of Institutions, inaugurated a two-day national level technical symposium ‘Texperia’ organised by the college on Feb 1 – Feb 2.

The Chairman in his speech said, “You have to come up with new ideas and develop entrepreneurship skills. You should become job creators instead of job seekers.”

Around 700 students from various colleges in and around Coimbatore participated in different competitions held on the first day.

