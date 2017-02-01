“India will boost global economic growth by 2030”

“India’s economy is going to boost global economic growth by the year 2030. Indian economy will generate new, young entrepreneurs with greater innovative working potential, who will have better educational standards and better health,” said R. Babu, Group Head – Power Train, Hyundai Motors India, Chennai while addressing students at SNS College of Technology.

Babu, along with Dr. S.N. Subbramanian, Chairman, SNS Group of Institutions, inaugurated a two-day national level technical symposium ‘Texperia’ organised by the college on Feb 1 – Feb 2.

The Chairman in his speech said, “You have to come up with new ideas and develop entrepreneurship skills. You should become job creators instead of job seekers.”

Around 700 students from various colleges in and around Coimbatore participated in different competitions held on the first day.