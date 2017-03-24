FLASH NEWS Madhya Pradesh government appoints 10-year-old Progeria patient Shreyas Barmate chief of Bal Aayog for a day Sensex rises by 89.24 points to end at 29,421.40 pts; Nifty gains 21.70 pts to settle at 9,108 pts. CBI files supplementary charge sheet in a coal scam case against industrialist Naveen Jindal and others Bombay HC directs MARD to file affidavit by 3PM stating that they have no objection if govt takes action against doctors on strike Flipkart to acquire eBay’s India operations: Reports 1,417 kg cocaine with Lionel Messi branding seized in Peru Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who assaulted an AI official, barred from flying by Federation of Indian Airlines

Coimbatore


Indian Bank eyes retail to propel growth

Covai Post Network
March 24, 2017

Targeting growth in the retail sector, Indian Bank opened its branch in Kovaipudur, taking its branch network to 88 in Coimbatore zone covering four districts.

The bank is cashing in on its brand name to further retail business in the area, despite the presence of a large number of banks, zonal manager A Ganesaraman told the media.

The zone had Rs 3,000 crore worth retail portfolio in the districts of Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur and the Nilgiris, with major contribution coming from the textile industry, he said.

The branch, the 2,655th in the country, was inaugurated by Sri Krishna chairperson and managing trustee S Malarvizhi.

On support to the agriculture sector, Ganesaraman said that since farming activities were limited in and around Erode and Tirupur, credit was around Rs 700 crore. More branches would be opened in the next fiscal, he added.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS