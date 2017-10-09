09 Oct 2017, Edition - 818, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • After Amit Shah, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to lead anti-Left march in Delhi today
  • 4 Dera followers arrested from Sirsa for August 25th violence
  • Kamal Haasan praises Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for appointing non-Brahmin priests
  • Gujarat High Court to announce verdict in the Godhra train burning case today
  • Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh claims CBI did not conduct his potency test
  • No firecrackers to be sold during Diwali this year in Delhi NCR, Supreme Court bans their sale for 2017
Coimbatore

Indian forces capable of handling any situation: V.K. Singh

Covai Post Network
October 9, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Gen. (retd) V.K. Singh on Monday said that the security forces were capable of handling any situation not only along the China border on any border.

The Minister, who was on his way to Kerala to participate in the Janrakshana Yatra, told reporters here that he was thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for finding a diplomatic solution to the Doklam stand off with China.

Asked about the yatra, he said that it was to create awareness among the people that violence for politics would not work. “The BJP follows the democratic path always,” he added.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Living in a retirement community, Why should elderly pay GST?
October 5, 2017

Chitra, my wife, asked me a few days ago, "what are you watching in the TV?" I said, "I am watching the Finance Minister ShriArunJaitley in ET Now. He and the Revenue Secretary are...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Activating your chakras for a healthy you – ​Mooladhar Chakra ​
October 6, 2017

Activating your chakras for a healthy you - ​Mooladhar Chakra ​ ​ There is more to us than what meets the eye, the physical body is only an aspect of our existence which ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Low Calcium Intake Could Trigger Sudden Cardiac Arrest: Study
October 9, 2017

According to a latest study, those with deficiency in calcium in their blood are on a higher risk of experiencing Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) than those with optimal levels. Calciu...

Read More