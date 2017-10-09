Indian forces capable of handling any situation: V.K. Singh

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Gen. (retd) V.K. Singh on Monday said that the security forces were capable of handling any situation not only along the China border on any border.

The Minister, who was on his way to Kerala to participate in the Janrakshana Yatra, told reporters here that he was thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for finding a diplomatic solution to the Doklam stand off with China.

Asked about the yatra, he said that it was to create awareness among the people that violence for politics would not work. “The BJP follows the democratic path always,” he added.