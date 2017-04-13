FLASH NEWS Sensex drops 182.03 pts to end at 29,461.45; Nifty cracks below 9,200-mark, falls 52.65 pts to 9,150.80. Jaggi Vasudev receives Padma Vibhushan from President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi Supreme Courts slams Tamil Nadu government over farmers’ suicides, says state government can’t be silent on such a humanitarian crisis Editor-in-Chief and Chief Managing Director of news channel Suresh Chavhanke arrested for disturbing communal harmony Wrestler Sakshi Malik and Gymnast Dipa Karmakar receives Padma Shri from President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt receives Padma Bhushan from President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi SC issues notice to Centre, EC on a petition filed by BSP challenging use of EVM without paper trail in election US President Donald Trump says ‘possible’ Russia knew about Syria chemical attack Income Tax department filed a complaint against them for obstructing raids at Tamil Nadu health minister, Vijay Bhaskar’s residence Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo Hits 100th European Goal as Real Madrid Beat Bayern Munich 2-1

Coimbatore


‘Indian students excel well abroad, giving tough competition’

Covai Post Network
April 13, 2017

Indian students, who go abroad for higher studies and research excel very well and give tough competition to the students there, according to Rajiv Sharma, Secretary of Science and Engineering Research Board of the Department of Science and Technology (SERB DST), Delhi.

Delivering the convocation address at the twelfth graduation ceremony of the PSG College of Pharmacy in Coimbatore on Thursday, he said with the right opportunities, Indian students can reach greater heights at the global level.
“Our country is blessed with a good population of young minds who will make both their parents and the country proud,” he said.

On the opportunities for research in the pharmaceutical industry, Rajiv Sharma said the Central Government was providing grants amounting to Rs. 300 crore for research in the field. “There are over 100 fellowship opportunities with universities abroad and the scope is wide.

After pursuing pharmacy science, students can also provide employment opportunities to others,” he opined.

L. Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee of PSG and Sons Charities said the institution was receiving grants upto Rs. 90 lakh under from the Ministry of Ayush. He also added that the graduating students would be given 100 per cent scholarships if they apply with the same college for higher education.

Around 124 students received their graduation on the day. Two of them secured university ranking.

