Coimbatore


India?s First Date Palm Orchard in Tirupur

- By Jasmin
July 9, 2015

Who says that dates grow only in the deserts of the Middle East? Meet KG Murugavel, of ‘KG Date Palm Orchard’, who cultivates these delicious fruits right here at Murugampalayam, in Tirupur district.

Murugavel claims that his is the first, and probably the only date palm orchard in South India. Hailing from a middle class agriculture family, Murugavel says that he has been raising tissue culture date trees since 2009. After performing multiple tests on the water, humidity, temperature, rainfall, weather, and soil composition, he said that he found the land suitable for cultivating these trees which require 28 months to grow.

The dates on Murugavel?s farm are raised organically. Fresh Barhee Yellow dates are rich sources of nutritious fibre and carbohydrates which are easily assimilated by the body. These dates are excellent cure for excessive hair fall. For women, these dates help cure the diseases of the uterus and infertility. Consuming three or four fresh dates twice a day for three months is a wonderful zero-side-effects remedy for menstrual problems.

Fresh dates are also a great source of all the salts and minerals required by the body, including calcium, sulphur, iron, potassium, phosphorous, manganese, magnesium, and copper. Dates cure sleep disorders and constant fatigue. They also contain amino acids and proteins, besides Vitamin B-complex ? Thiamine, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin-B6 and Pantothenic acid. It increases the body?s RBC and WBC count. Dates can also cure addiction to alcohol.

It may be noted that the American Cancer Society, citing the people living in Sahara desert who are less prone to cancer, has found that consuming about 20-35gms of fibre-rich dates everyday helps in easy digestion.

Former President of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam had appreciated KG Murugavel for successfully cultivating dates in Tamil Nadu.

