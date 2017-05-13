FLASH NEWS Brazilian Prez accused of taking $4.6 million in bribes Trump said firing Comey relieved ‘great pressure’: Reports Arvind Kejriwal speaks on Kapil Mishra’s allegations Karnataka BJP chief visits Dalit house, ‘eats hotel food’ Fringe groups oppose Rajinikanth’s political entry, threaten to target him. Security increased at Thalaivar’s residence Arsenal fail to qualify for Champions League after 20 years Six die, dozen injured after a bus carrying a marriage party overturned near Kama Bigha in Bihar’s Aurangabad district Champions Chelsea set record for most wins in one PL season Mumbai Indians crowned IPL 2017 champions Real Madrid clinch a record 33rd La Liga title

Coimbatore


‘India’s integrated GST model is unique’

Covai Post Network
May 13, 2017

Kumaraguru College of Technology, in association with Paul & Aravind Charted Accountants on Friday conducted a management development programme to highlight the importance of GST.

Titled ‘Preparing Your Business for Goods and Service Tax’, the aim of the programme was to enable the business houses to swiftly adapt to the GST regime and help them in understanding the legal and practical aspects of switching over to the new GST regime. The new regime would come into force from July 1, 2017.

Inaugurating the programme, N. Ramkumar, Deputy Commissioner of Excise and Customs, said more than 140 countries have so far successfully implemented GST. “The integrated GST model implemented by our country is a unique model,” he added.

He also explained how the revenues of the State Government – which were the greatest producer of goods and services – were going to be affected as GST was a destination model which would benefit the consumer.

Charted Accountants Paul Thangam and P. Aravind Thangam, in their address, focused on the latest development in GST and covered topics such as Basics of GST, Concepts of ‘Supply’, Input Tax Credit Mechanism, Accounts, Records and Refunds.

More than 150 participants from 42 companies participated in the programme.

Professor Swaminathan welcomed the gathering, while Dr. V.R. Nedunchezhian, Professor, KCT Business School and Charted Accountant S. Raveendar, delivered the felicitation and vote of thanks respectively.

Comments 4
That’s way more clever than I was expecting. Thanks! http://mobsex.mobi [http://mobsex.mobi] - May 15, 2017
Hi there to all, how is the whole thing, I think every one is getting more from this site, and your views are nice designed for new people.| http://employmenthint.eu/ [work legal advice] - May 22, 2017
For hottest news you have to pay a visit web and on the web I found this web site as a finest web page for latest updates. career guidance http://educationpoints.eu/ [career guidance] - May 22, 2017
Hi, I do believe your blog may be having internet browser compatibility problems. Whenever I look at your site in Safari, it looks fine however, if opening in IE, it has some overlapping issues. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Besides that, excellent blog! online courses http://studytip.eu/ [online courses] - May 23, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS