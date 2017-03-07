FLASH NEWS India’s longest cable-bridge inaugurated in Gujarat Two-third Indians had to pay bribe in 2016: Survey Demonetisation’s impact report in April: Parliamentary panel Waste dump burning worst for public health, environment: NGT UK tourist raped for 2 months, rescued by Australian police Not just women, even men can’t handle money: SBI Chairperson Google CEO Pichai met Messi during his visit to Barcelona 18 months on, Bihar yet to receive PM’s aid package: RTI India to get ₹6.6 crore as they assure number 1 Test ranking Ashwin calls Bengaluru Test best cricket match of his life

Coimbatore


Industrialist Soundararaj passes away

Covai Post Network
March 7, 2017

A leading industrialist and philanthropist of the region C Soundararaj, passed away today, after a brief illness.

He was 81 and leaves his wife and two sons.

Former Managing Trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust, Soundaraj completed his diploma in textiles from Bolton University and LTI from Manchester Licentiateship Textile Institute.

He was the Chairman and Managing Director of Sri Narendraraja Textiles and Managing Partner of Sri Padmavathi Corporation, Coimbatore.

He had served as president of The South India Cotton Association, besides heading several social and industrial associations, according to a statement.

He was life member of various associations like the Tamil Nadu State Cricket Association, Karnataka State Cricket

Association, Research Advisory Committee and Council of Administration, South India Textile Research Association, South India Mills Association (SIMA) and Cotton Development Research Association in SIMA.

Soundaraj had more than 45 years of experience as manager and managing director in textile and engineering industries.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS