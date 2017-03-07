Industrialist Soundararaj passes away

A leading industrialist and philanthropist of the region C Soundararaj, passed away today, after a brief illness.

He was 81 and leaves his wife and two sons.

Former Managing Trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust, Soundaraj completed his diploma in textiles from Bolton University and LTI from Manchester Licentiateship Textile Institute.

He was the Chairman and Managing Director of Sri Narendraraja Textiles and Managing Partner of Sri Padmavathi Corporation, Coimbatore.

He had served as president of The South India Cotton Association, besides heading several social and industrial associations, according to a statement.

He was life member of various associations like the Tamil Nadu State Cricket Association, Karnataka State Cricket

Association, Research Advisory Committee and Council of Administration, South India Textile Research Association, South India Mills Association (SIMA) and Cotton Development Research Association in SIMA.

Soundaraj had more than 45 years of experience as manager and managing director in textile and engineering industries.