Industrialists form special committe to find lasting solution to airport expansion

City-based industrialists today formed a special committee to bring to a logical conclusion the differences between the State, Centre and the stakeholders so as to find a lasting solution to the expansion of the international airport here.

The committee – Kongu Global Forum – comprises industrialists from Coimbatore, Tirupur, Karur, Nilgris, Erode, Salem and Namakkal. The members would meet the Union and State Ministers in this regard.

Briefing reporters here, Vanitha Mohan, President of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the first step is to get carrier rights for the international airport. “If we get carrier rights then we can start operating flights to the Middle East, which is a basic need now,” she said.

She further added that they were also looking for connectivity to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Thailand and Malaysia.

On the land acquisition problem in the district, she said the State Government should solve the problem at the earliest as it (land acquisition) was delaying the development of the terminal.

G. Prakash Reddy, Terminal Manager of Coimbatore Airport, said that around 650 acres of land was required for airport expansion as per international standards. “Phase one is to meet the safety standard norms, which requires 150 metres on the sides of the runway. We have only 75 meters now,” he added.

The second phase would be to construct a separate terminal in the campus and the third phase was to expand the runways.

“We have good approach to the airport and the visibility is very good. There is no need to go in for a new location as the current location is more than enough. Land acquisition is the only hindrance,” he said.

The cargo supply to international flights were being diverted to other States as Coimbatore was only sending limited cargo to international destinations. “There is a lot of potential for international connections from Coimbatore. The demand is high and it can prove as a good international destination,” Prakash added.

Meanwhile, regular flight services have been announced between Coimbatore and Colombo from June.