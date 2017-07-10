Industry urges Govt to end controversy over milk adulteration

Urging the Government to take steps to end the controversy on the adulteration of milk, the local chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, today said that it was very urgent as the farmers, milk industry and consumers were all under great pressure.

The stories of adulteration of milk with water have been a part of the standard fare of humour from time immemorial and recently videos of adulteration of milk with more dangerous materials like blotting paper and detergents have been circulating causing much anxiety among public. The recent statement of State Minister for Dairy development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji about adulteration of milk sold in Tamil Nadu added muscle to all these claims, the Chamber President, Vanitha Mohan, said in a statement here.

The challenges to the Minister’s statement by the milk industry and the data released by the Minister have increased the apprehensions in the minds of the people and It is high time that the Government ends this controversy by taking steps to clear the air, she said.

With Tamil Nadu reeling under an unprecedented drought with crops failing and agricultural income for farmers plummeting to an all time low, dairy farming has been the only saving grace and milch animals significantly help the farmers to keep their cash flows balanced to a large extent, Vanitha Mohan said.

It also helps the farmers by providing a steady source of income as market prices for milk are stable and payments received promptly, she said.

Considering the fact that this controversy has been going on for weeks now, it is time to end it in the interests of all, and in particular, worried mothers having pre-adult children for whom milk is a substantial part of the daily nutrition, Vanitha Mohan said.