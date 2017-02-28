FLASH NEWS Supreme Court extends parole of Sahara chief Subrata Roy until April 17 12 AIADMK MPs from O Panneerselvam camp are meeting President Pranab Mukherjee ABVP files complaint in Maurice Nagar Police station against the people who were harassing Gurmehar Kaur Indian shooter Jitu Rai wins bronze medal in 10m air pistol event of the ISSF World Cup, reports SC refused to allow a woman’s plea to abort her 26-week old foetus suffering from ‘down syndrome’, reports ECI has received response of AIADMK to petition challenging VK Sasikala’s election as Gen Secy. It’s signed by Dy. Gen Secy TTV Dinakaran Note ban may have impacted short term growth but long term effects would include important gains going forward: OECD Sensex up 51 points; nifty touches 8900 mark in early trade 7 passengers killed & over 30 hurt as Visakhapatnam-bound bus falls into canal in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet the Lieutenant General to demand action against ABVP

Coimbatore


Injured elephant to be captured and treated

Covai Post Network
February 28, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Forest officials are making all preparations to tranquilise and capture the injured elephant that has been roaming in Thadagam, so that it could be treated for its wounds.

The elephant, that could be less than seven years of age, was spotted near Periya Thadagam with injuries in the mouth, possibly due to a country bomb.

According to a senior official from the Coimbatore Division of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, the seriousness of the injuries is yet to be ascertained as the calf, possibly a female, was not seen clearly.

“The injury could be treated once the calf is translocated to the Chadivayal elephant camp. We will then decide whether to release the animal back into the wild after the treatment. The decision should come from higher officials in Chennai,” the official added.

Department personnel have camped in the area where the calf has been roaming. The calf was seen roaming in farmlands adjoining Thipanur, Thadagam and Pannimadai.

“It has not been seen with other elephants. We will start the operation once the order comes from Chennai. We will be monitoring the animal until then,” added the official.

