Injured elephant to be captured and treated

Forest officials are making all preparations to tranquilise and capture the injured elephant that has been roaming in Thadagam, so that it could be treated for its wounds.

The elephant, that could be less than seven years of age, was spotted near Periya Thadagam with injuries in the mouth, possibly due to a country bomb.

According to a senior official from the Coimbatore Division of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, the seriousness of the injuries is yet to be ascertained as the calf, possibly a female, was not seen clearly.

“The injury could be treated once the calf is translocated to the Chadivayal elephant camp. We will then decide whether to release the animal back into the wild after the treatment. The decision should come from higher officials in Chennai,” the official added.

Department personnel have camped in the area where the calf has been roaming. The calf was seen roaming in farmlands adjoining Thipanur, Thadagam and Pannimadai.

“It has not been seen with other elephants. We will start the operation once the order comes from Chennai. We will be monitoring the animal until then,” added the official.