Coimbatore


Injured elephants recovering

Covai Post Network
April 2, 2017
Image credit : File photo

Two injured elephants that are currently being monitored by forest department in Coimbatore are said to be recovering.

The elephants, a seven-year-old cow and a three-year-old male calf, are being treated for their wounds, according to forest officials.

An order was released by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to capture the cow elephant that was found roaming in residential areas adjoining Thippanur and Pannimadai with an injury on its mouth.

The injury was reportedly caused by a country-made bomb.

A team was formed to locate the elephant and treat it in captivity. “We mixed medicines with food and water and the elephant is taking them and is recovering slowly, though it still is in the wild,” said an official.

Department personnel recently captured the three-year-old male elephant from Mankarai in Thadagam claiming that it also had a similar wound. They also said that the animal was proving troublesome as it constantly entered houses and farmlands.

There was also public pressure to capture the elephant and the animal was translocated to Chadivayal for treatment.

The male calf is said to be healthy and no decision has yet been taken whether to tame it as a kumki or release it into the wild.

