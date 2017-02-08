Injured Kumki Sujay not to be used for elephant drives

Owing to the severity of the injury suffered by Kumki Sujay after a wild elephant broke one of its tusks, Forest Department personnel have decided not to use him for elephant drives in the near future.

Sujay (47) who was stationed at the Chadivayal Kumki elephant camp lost his right tusk when a wild elephant fought with him on January 18. Since the tusk was rooted out from his body, his injury was serious; he was treated immediately by the veterinary team of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department headed by Dr. A. Manoharan.

However, it was told then that the injury would take more time for recovery as the injury was deep. “Usually during fights, the tusks would be broken in half without creating any internal injuries to the elephant. But in this case, the tusk was rooted out completely leaving him deeply wounded,” said a senior official from the Forest Department.

Sujay, who was also involved in the capture of Madukkarai Maharaj, was then treated for both physical injury and mental stress caused by the injury by veterinarians.

Since he cannot be involved in elephant drives because of the injury, department officials have decided to use him for other menial works. Meanwhile, according to sources, another Kumki is to be requested by the Coimbatore Division of the Forest Department to be stationed along with Pari, who is currently in Chadivayal.