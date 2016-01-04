Inner engineering programme for IAS officers

As part of their on-the-job training programme, about 61 IAS officers from all over India have signed up for the Inner Engineering programme offered by Isha Foundation.

According to a press release from the foundation, the programme gives its participants a platform to explore the higher dimensions of life, and offers tools to engineer one’s inner self through yoga. Participants will be initiated into the powerful Shambhavi Maha Mudra Kriya, and will also learn several leadership and management skills. The first batch of officers had successfully completed the programme in December.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) has included Inner Engineering in its official list of training programmes to choose from for the IAS officers. The DOPT organizes several in-service training programme for AIS (lAS, IPS & IFoS) Officers and Group ‘A’ Officers working for the central government. The officers are free to choose any area for the training that is relevant to their current and future assignments.