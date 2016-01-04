FLASH NEWS Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings have been charged with alleged violent conduct by the FA Pujara, Rahane Showed Intent at the Crease: Josh Hazlewood Former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa meets former EAM SM Krishna in Bengaluru – ANI Mayawati has done 58 rallies in UP during seven phase campaign, reports Aircraft carrier INS Viraat decommissioned after 30 years of service with Indian Navy Effect of demonetisation to spill over to the next quarter in some segments: RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya Tamil Nadu Govt. makes Jayalalithaa’s medical records public, saying, it is clear that the best possible medical care was afforded to her

Coimbatore


Inner engineering programme for IAS officers

Covai Post Network
January 4, 2016

As part of their on-the-job training programme, about 61 IAS officers from all over India have signed up for the Inner Engineering programme offered by Isha Foundation.

According to a press release from the foundation, the programme gives its participants a platform to explore the higher dimensions of life, and offers tools to engineer one’s inner self through yoga. Participants will be initiated into the powerful Shambhavi Maha Mudra Kriya, and will also learn several leadership and management skills. The first batch of officers had successfully completed the programme in December.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) has included Inner Engineering in its official list of training programmes to choose from for the IAS officers. The DOPT organizes several in-service training programme for AIS (lAS, IPS & IFoS) Officers and Group ‘A’ Officers working for the central government. The officers are free to choose any area for the training that is relevant to their current and future assignments.

Comments 3
Good website! I really love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I could be notified whenever a new post has been made. I have subscribed to your RSS feed which must do the trick! Have a nice day! http://pacmangames.net/profile/lakefood16 [Annalee Noblin] - Nov 01, 2016
11/2/2016 @ 10:18:05: lorem ipsum covaipost.com http://summerworld-fouhy.info [Mark Klingner] - Nov 02, 2016
I do believe all of the ideas you’ve introduced to your post. They’re very convincing and will definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are very short for starters. May you please prolong them a bit from subsequent time? Thank you for the post. http://www.Js3QuqsVZn.com/Js3QuqsVZn [Austin Mayhan] - Mar 07, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS