Inspiring young minds through ‘Design Celestia’

In an effort to inspire the young creative minds in designing the skill India programme of the Central Government, ‘Design Celestia’, a special designing fest was held in Study World College of Design and Media in Palathurai here on Thursday.

Various competitions including Rangoli making, T-Shirt Designing and Face Paintings were conducted as a part of the event.

“This was with the idea of inspiring budding designers meant to put a positive foot towards the ‘Skill India’ programme ,” a release from the organisers said.

Latha Sundaram, Women Achiever 2016 and Jaya Mahesh, Mrs. India Classic Earth 2016 spoke about taking up challenges in life and succeeding.

They also said that students should contribute back to society by taking part in activities of social interests.