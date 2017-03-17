FLASH NEWS Suspected suicide bomber blows himself up outside Paramilitary unit’s camp in Dhaka Calcutta High Court orders CBI to probe Narada sting operation One killed and two injured after a suicide attack on a Frontier Constabulary Centre in Shabqadar near Charsadda: Pakistan Priest and Nuns accused of covering up the rape case involving Father Robin, surrender before police Fire broke out in a store in Dwarka’s Welcome hotel complex. MS Dhoni and Jharkhand team who were staying there evacuated safely OPS faction chooses Madhusoothanan as candidate for R.K. Nagar constituency VK Sasikala camp AIADMK MPs met the Election Commission & urged poll panel not to consider unnecessary petitions over party symbol Delhi HC dismisses a plea by JNU students against cap on number of students admitted to M Phil & Phd courses

Coimbatore


Inspiring young minds through ‘Design Celestia’

Covai Post Network
March 17, 2017

In an effort to inspire the young creative minds in designing the skill India programme of the Central Government, ‘Design Celestia’, a special designing fest was held in Study World College of Design and Media in Palathurai here on Thursday.

Various competitions including Rangoli making, T-Shirt Designing and Face Paintings were conducted as a part of the event.

“This was with the idea of inspiring budding designers meant to put a positive foot towards the ‘Skill India’ programme ,” a release from the organisers said.

Latha Sundaram, Women Achiever 2016 and Jaya Mahesh, Mrs. India Classic Earth 2016 spoke about taking up challenges in life and succeeding.

They also said that students should contribute back to society by taking part in activities of social interests.

