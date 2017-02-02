Insurance firm asked to pay Rs. 15 lakh compensation to milk vendor’s wife

The Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal here ordered Oriental Insurance Company to pay a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to wife of a milk vendor who died in a road accident in 2015.

According to prosecution, Sathish, 24, resident of Pudhu Theru in Keezha Vaaladi village near Lalgudi, was riding his motorbike to Keezha Perambalur village to attend a relative’s housewarming ceremony on February 2, 2015 when a tanker lorry hit his motorbike at Mela Pazhur village. Sathish who suffered grievous injuries was admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where he succumbed.

Sathish’s wife Thenmozhi filed a petition before the Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal in Thanjavur praying direction to the Thanjavur branch of Oriental Insurance Company to pay a compensation following her husband’s death.

Principal Sub-Judge Poornajaya Anand, delivering his verdict on Wednesday, ordered the manager of Oriental Insurance Company, Thanjavur branch, to pay Rs 15,31,000 compensation to Thenmozhi.