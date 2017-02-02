FLASH NEWS Frank Lampard; former Chelsea and England midfielder retires Delhi CBI court acquits all accused including the Maran brothers, in the Aircel Maxis case Govt’s job is not to worry, but to give solutions.In the unrest in Kashmir last year, more than 90 people lost their lives: Ghulam Nabi Azad In budget speech also, BJP didn’t tell how much black money has come after notebandi: Mayawati Oil spill off at Ennore port in Chennai on Saturday morning is spreading rapidly at an alarming pace on coast of Bay of Bengal The Chhattisgarh government sent controversial Bastar IG SRP Kalluri on forced leave; DIG Sunder Raj to take charge Improvised Explosive Device (IED) defused by J&K Police and Army’s 33RR in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble

Coimbatore


Insurance firm asked to pay Rs. 15 lakh compensation to milk vendor’s wife

Covai Post Network
February 2, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal here ordered Oriental Insurance Company to pay a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to wife of a milk vendor who died in a road accident in 2015.

According to prosecution, Sathish, 24, resident of Pudhu Theru in Keezha Vaaladi village near Lalgudi, was riding his motorbike to Keezha Perambalur village to attend a relative’s housewarming ceremony on February 2, 2015 when a tanker lorry hit his motorbike at Mela Pazhur village. Sathish who suffered grievous injuries was admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where he succumbed.

Sathish’s wife Thenmozhi filed a petition before the Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal in Thanjavur praying direction to the Thanjavur branch of Oriental Insurance Company to pay a compensation following her husband’s death.

Principal Sub-Judge Poornajaya Anand, delivering his verdict on Wednesday, ordered the manager of Oriental Insurance Company, Thanjavur branch, to pay Rs 15,31,000 compensation to Thenmozhi.

