Insurance firm directed to pay Rs. 12.87 lakh compensation

The Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal in Thanjavur has ordered New India Assurance Company to pay a compensation of Rs. 12.87 lakh to a sweet-vendor who lost his left leg in a road accident in 2016.

Murugesan, 49, resident of Venkatesa Perumal Koil Street, Maharnonbu Chaavadi area in Thanjavur was riding his moped near Vellai Pillaiyar temple junction in Thanjavur on March 13, 2016 when a lorry ran over his two-wheeler.

Murugesan lost his left leg in the mishap.

Thanjavur City Traffic police registered a case and conducted investigation.

Murugesan filed a petition before the Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal in Thanjavur demanding adequate compensation to his family.

Principal Sub Judge Poornajaya Anand, delivering his verdict in the case on Tuesday, ordered the manager of the insurance firm’s Pudukottai Branch to pay Rs 12,87,072 as compensation to Murugesan.