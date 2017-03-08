FLASH NEWS 4 Naxals killed in gunbattle with security forces in jungles of Gaya district of Bihar Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh ruled out of the remaining two Tests against India due to a shoulder injury Aadhaar Pay service launched for payments via fingerprint BJP supports Shiv Sena’s Vishwanath Mahadeshwar for the post of Mumbai Mayor India spinners R Ashwin and R Jadeja are now jointly on top in ICC Test rankings for bowlers Police arrests three Hizbul Mujahideen militants near Srinagar, reports Blast, gunfire hit Kabul military hospital: officials Explosions and gunfire rock in central Kabul near a military hospital and US embassy Bayern knock Arsenal out of UCL with a 10-2 aggregate score Real Madrid secure 6-2 win on aggregate, reach UCL last-8

Coimbatore


Insurance firm directed to pay Rs. 12.87 lakh compensation

Covai Post Network
March 8, 2017
The Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal in Thanjavur has ordered New India Assurance Company to pay a compensation of Rs. 12.87 lakh to a sweet-vendor who lost his left leg in a road accident in 2016.

Murugesan, 49, resident of Venkatesa Perumal Koil Street, Maharnonbu Chaavadi area in Thanjavur was riding his moped near Vellai Pillaiyar temple junction in Thanjavur on March 13, 2016 when a lorry ran over his two-wheeler.

Murugesan lost his left leg in the mishap.

Thanjavur City Traffic police registered a case and conducted investigation.

Murugesan filed a petition before the Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal in Thanjavur demanding adequate compensation to his family.

Principal Sub Judge Poornajaya Anand, delivering his verdict in the case on Tuesday, ordered the manager of the insurance firm’s Pudukottai Branch to pay Rs 12,87,072 as compensation to Murugesan.

