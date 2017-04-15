FLASH NEWS Youths tie ladder to railway tracks, risk train derailment Left Defence Ministry due to Kashmir-like issues: Parrikar Will set up Commission for SC/STs after MCD polls: Kejriwal 10 injured as 8 coaches of Rajya Rani Express derail in UP 3 RAW agents arrested in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir: Report India’s U-19 WC winning captain joins Dhaka cricket league Sharapova slams tennis fed for not warning about banned drug Shaiman Anwar becomes UAE’s first T20I centurion 24 people stranded for three hours mid-air on roller coaster Priest kicks devotees in Andhra Pradesh village’s tradition

Inter Agri varsity sports meet: TNAU women’s team overall runners

Covai Post Network
April 15, 2017

The women’s team of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has won the overall runners up in the 17th All India Inter Agricultural University Sports and Games meet recently held at Hisar.

Kabadi (Men), Volley Ball (Men and Women) teams have reached semi finals in the five-day meet, a varsity release said today.

R. Sangeetha Priya won gold medal in long jump and triple jump and silver in shot put, S. Shibani won gold in high jump and 100m hurdles, S. Uvasree won gold in shot put, S. Megala won bronze in discus throw, A. Rajesh Kumar won gold in javelin throw, V. Pandithurai won silver in 5,000m race, bronze in 1,500m race and 800m race and G. Vinayaga Moorthy won bronze in 5,000m race.

The Vice-Chancellor, Dr. K. Ramasamy, and Registrar C.R. Ananda Kumar lauded the participants for their accomplishment.

