  • 16 killed as US military plane crashes in Mississippi
  • Bus attacked by terrorists violated security protocol: CRPF
  • UP Police to get in new, polite anti-Romeo squads
  • Expel Lalu’s son, will support your govt: BJP to Nitish
  • Delhi becomes second state to accept online RTI applications
  • 7 people drown in Nagpur river after live streaming FB video
  • Over 100 crosses, graves vandalised in Goa cemetery
  • 250 people raise ₹15 lakh for 3-yr-old’s cancer treatment
  • ISRO satellites may monitor land encroachments in Delhi
  • 24X7 call centre to be set up for Maharashtra bus passengers
Coimbatore

Intercaste couple seek police protection

July 11, 2017
July 11, 2017

Seeking protection to their lives from the families, a recently married couple today came to the office of the City police Commissioner.

Manikandan of Kandhal in Udhagamandalam in Nilgiris district and Wajida of Ooty-Mysore Road were in love for the last four years, police said.

Since the bridegroom belonged to Hindu community, Wajida’s parents belonging to Muslim community opposed to get them married, they said.

The lovers came to Coimbatore and entered into wedlock in a temple in Podanur near here as per Hindu custom, they said.

Fearing for life, both came to the office of Commissioner seeking protection, police added.

