Intercaste couple seek police protection

Seeking protection to their lives from the families, a recently married couple today came to the office of the City police Commissioner.

Manikandan of Kandhal in Udhagamandalam in Nilgiris district and Wajida of Ooty-Mysore Road were in love for the last four years, police said.

Since the bridegroom belonged to Hindu community, Wajida’s parents belonging to Muslim community opposed to get them married, they said.

The lovers came to Coimbatore and entered into wedlock in a temple in Podanur near here as per Hindu custom, they said.

Fearing for life, both came to the office of Commissioner seeking protection, police added.