Intercollegiate fest held at Sankara college

Around 750 students from 50 colleges from across south india participated in NAYA’17, an intercollegiate fest at Sankara Educational Institutions.

NAYA 2K17 is an annual management and cultural intercollegiate fest that was organized to provide a platform for students to exhibit their skills and display their co-ordination as a team through the plethora of events sketched by the organizers.

Events like ad mad, best manager, short film, group dance, 100 seconds to fame, facial painting, quiz, connections, fireless cooking and wealth out of waste were held.

Experts in various fields were invited as judges and the best participantS were awarded.

Dr. H. Balakrishnan, Principal of the college distributed the prizes and thanked the participants for their enthusiasm and support throughout the day of NAYA 2K17.