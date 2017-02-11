FLASH NEWS Kerala was the first state to come out with the transgender policy in 2015 63% voter turnout recorded in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh election: Election commission VK Sasikala meets MLAs at Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur, Tamil Nadu TN Education Minister K Pandiarajan meets O Panneerselvam and offers support Inventor of light bulb, Thomas Edison was born on this day Nepal cricketer scores a double century in blind World Cup France retains spot as world’s most popular tourist spot Why no action against Cong if you’ve dossier: Kejriwal to PM India successfully test-fires its interceptor missile Don’t obstruct people in temple as they pray: HC to priests

Coimbatore


Intercollegiate fest held at Sankara college

Covai Post Network
February 11, 2017

Around 750 students from 50 colleges from across south india participated in NAYA’17, an intercollegiate fest at Sankara Educational Institutions.

NAYA 2K17 is an annual management and cultural intercollegiate fest that was organized to provide a platform for students to exhibit their skills and display their co-ordination as a team through the plethora of events sketched by the organizers.

Events like ad mad, best manager, short film, group dance, 100 seconds to fame, facial painting, quiz, connections, fireless cooking and wealth out of waste were held.

Experts in various fields were invited as judges and the best participantS were awarded.

Dr. H. Balakrishnan, Principal of the college distributed the prizes and thanked the participants for their enthusiasm and support throughout the day of NAYA 2K17.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS