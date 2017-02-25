‘Intercollegiate meets, an opportunity to interact with great minds’

Intercollegiate meets provide a great opportunity for networking and interacting with great minds. They are important in fostering an individual’s personality and make them ready for their future. Intercollegiate meets are no more only fun but are taken up sincerely and are an enriching experience that offers a lot of learning beyond what is taught in the classroom environment, according to Arum S. Chandran Managing Director of Home Center Interiors.

Addressing the students at the one-day cultural meet ‘Genesis’17, Fuel Your Dreams’ at Nehru College of Management, he said cultural meets were platforms where students from diverse backgrounds share the stage and showcase their talents.

Inaugurating the meet, P. Ashok Kumar, Vice-President of Suba Plastics, said students perform better in things which interest them. “By pursuing your interests you can develop competence in that specific area,” he said.

“Cultural events bring out the competitive spirit among the students. The event promises to be a stimulating learning experience,” said Dr. S. Franklin John, Principal, Nehru College of Management.

Around 1850 students from 73 colleges from Tamil Nadu and Kerala participated in the event.