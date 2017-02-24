Interim relief for fisherfolk hit by oil spill

Chennai: The government has set aside Rs 15 crore as interim relief for fishermen affected by the Ennore oil spill.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today announced that Rs 15 crore would be distributed among 30,000 families in the three districts of Chennai, Kanchipuram and Thiruvallur whose livelihood has been affected by the oil spill.

The announcement was made after he chaired a high-level meeting at the secretariat on Thursday.

A press release here today stated that 30,000 families affected would get Rs 5,000 each.

“The State government will bear the expense of the relief fund and in addition to this two fish markets will be constructed at a cost of Rs 75 lakh in Ernavur and Nochikuppam,” the release added.

Livelihood of fishermen in the three districts had been affected as they have not been able could not venture into the sea owing to spill, and also due to reluctance of people to buy fish from them, it said.

The oil spill after the collision of two ships – MT Dawn Kanchipuram and MT Maple – off Ennore port in January spread along Chennai coastline and to the neighbouring districts.

A massive clean-up exercise was launched by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Greater Chennai Corporation, revenue department, Ffire and Rescue Services, Highways, Fisheries, Coastal Protection Group, volunteers and several Central government agencies, besides the Indian Coast Guard, involving some 5,700 people.