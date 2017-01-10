International conference on automobile engineering held

A two-day international conference on automobile engineering was conducted by the Department of Automobile Engineering, PSG College of Technology, in collaboration with Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR), South Carolina, USA. The event was held on 6 and 7 January at the PSG College of Technology campus.

The theme of the conference was “Innovations and Future Trends in Electric and Hybrid Vehicles.”

Dr. Anand Gramopadhye, Dean, College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences, Clemson University, inaugurated the conference. Guests of honour included G. Sriram, R&D Director, Valeo India R&D Center, Chennai and V. Sri Krishnan, Vice President, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Limited, Bangalore, while the event was presided over by Dr R. Rudramoorthy, Principal, PSG College of Technology.

Around 113 participants attended the event. A total of 66 technical papers were submitted by academic, industry as well as research scholars, out of which 32 papers were selected and presented in two parallel technical sessions.