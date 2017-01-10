FLASH NEWS At least 21 killed, 45 wounded in Kabul twin blasts: Official Red bus ticket bookings rendered invalid from Jan 12 to 17th says Omni bus operators union president Pandiyan FIFA: The World Cup will expand to 48 teams from its current 32, starting with the 2026 edition Central Government backs off from restricted Pongal holiday announcement Tamil Nadu to declare all districts as drought-hit districts: Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam All Districts of TN are flood hit – CM O Paneerselvam Announce Pongal as compulsory holiday for Central Government Employees. CM OPS writes to PM Modi Delhi HC issues notice to ex-IAF chief SP Tyagi’s cousin Sanjeev Tyagi on plea challenging bail granted to him in Agusta Westland case: reports In a sequel as thrilling as the original, Clemson defeats ‘Bama 35-31 to win its 1st college football title since 1981 Cristiano Ronaldo Beats Lionel Messi to Win FIFA Player of the Year Award

Coimbatore


International conference on automobile engineering held

Covai Post Network
January 10, 2017

A two-day international conference on automobile engineering was conducted by the Department of Automobile Engineering, PSG College of Technology, in collaboration with Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR), South Carolina, USA. The event was held on 6 and 7 January at the PSG College of Technology campus.

The theme of the conference was “Innovations and Future Trends in Electric and Hybrid Vehicles.”

Dr. Anand Gramopadhye, Dean, College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences, Clemson University, inaugurated the conference. Guests of honour included G. Sriram, R&D Director, Valeo India R&D Center, Chennai and V. Sri Krishnan, Vice President, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Limited, Bangalore, while the event was presided over by Dr R. Rudramoorthy, Principal, PSG College of Technology.

Around 113 participants attended the event. A total of 66 technical papers were submitted by academic, industry as well as research scholars, out of which 32 papers were selected and presented in two parallel technical sessions.

