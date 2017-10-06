06 Oct 2017, Edition - 815, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • VK Sasikala gets parole for 5 days, she had requested for 15 days parole
  • 6-year-old girl raped in school washroom; sweeper arrested
  • 5 Dead In Air Force Chopper Crash Near Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang
  • Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran moves Supreme Court in two leaves symbol matter
  • BSNL Partners Lava, Micromax to Bundle Offers With Low-Cost Handsets
  • Sensex Surges Over 200 Points, Nifty Firm Above 9,950
  • PM Modi must take blame for jobs crisis: Yashwant Sinha to foreign media
  • Banwarilal Purohit takes oath as the Governor of Tamil Nadu
  • South Kerala expected to get heavy rainfall over the next couple of days
  • Air Force has the capability to locate, fix and strike across the border: Air Marshal BS Dhanoa
Coimbatore

International film fest begins in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network
October 6, 2017

The International Film Festival of Coimbatore, hosted by the Kovai Film Society and K’sirs International School was inaugurated today at the school auditorium.

The film festival will be on for two days and there will be screening of nine films in different languages from different countries. The inaugural film was ‘Baran’, an Iranian film directed by internationally acclaimed Majid Majidi and released in 2001.

Three films will be screened every day, Spanish film ‘Death of Cyclist’ directed by Juan Antonio Bardem and French movie ‘The Intouchables’ directed by Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano are others on the first day.

In his inaugural address, ‘Madhubana Kadai’ director Kamalakannan spoke about the importance of such festivals. “International film festivals are important in learning the film language and film grammar. I haven’t missed International Film Festival of Kerala for the past 13 years and that moulded the film-maker in me. That inspired me to make films,” he said.

With audio visual setups becoming part of classrooms today, it is important to teach students the language of films, he said, adding that more such festivals need to be hosted here.

Kovai Film Society secretary SPP Bhaskar said a festival on a grand scale was on the cards. “IFFC is a start. It would require Government support to screen films at theatres and to hold it in a big way. Efforts are on for it,”
he added.

