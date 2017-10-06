International film fest begins in Coimbatore

The International Film Festival of Coimbatore, hosted by the Kovai Film Society and K’sirs International School was inaugurated today at the school auditorium.

The film festival will be on for two days and there will be screening of nine films in different languages from different countries. The inaugural film was ‘Baran’, an Iranian film directed by internationally acclaimed Majid Majidi and released in 2001.

Three films will be screened every day, Spanish film ‘Death of Cyclist’ directed by Juan Antonio Bardem and French movie ‘The Intouchables’ directed by Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano are others on the first day.

In his inaugural address, ‘Madhubana Kadai’ director Kamalakannan spoke about the importance of such festivals. “International film festivals are important in learning the film language and film grammar. I haven’t missed International Film Festival of Kerala for the past 13 years and that moulded the film-maker in me. That inspired me to make films,” he said.

With audio visual setups becoming part of classrooms today, it is important to teach students the language of films, he said, adding that more such festivals need to be hosted here.

Kovai Film Society secretary SPP Bhaskar said a festival on a grand scale was on the cards. “IFFC is a start. It would require Government support to screen films at theatres and to hold it in a big way. Efforts are on for it,”

he added.