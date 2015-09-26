International investigation sought

Members of the Union of Tamil Eeelam Liberation Students and Youth Movement staged a demonstration near Sivananda Colony demanding an independent international investigation on the alleged war crimes in the 2009 war in Sri Lanka.

They protestors condemned the alleged support by Western corporates to the Sri Lankan Government. The protest was headed by K. Ramakiruttinan, the General Secretary of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam and coordinated by Vignesh Prabakaran of Tamil Youth Students Union.