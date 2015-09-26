FLASH NEWS MK Stalin staging hunger strike near Gandhi Statue at Marina Beach Edappadi Palaniswami wins the floor test with 122 MLAs voting for him and 11 MLAs against him Chief Minister Palanisamy’s vote of confidence: Voting begins in Tamil Nadu assembly Congress stages walk out from Tamil Nadu Assembly We are going to meet the Governor to apprise him of the situation here: MK Stalin We were all picked up beaten and thrown out of the Assembly Hall: MK Stalin

Coimbatore


International investigation sought

Covai Post Network
September 26, 2015

Members of the Union of Tamil Eeelam Liberation Students and Youth Movement staged a demonstration near Sivananda Colony demanding an independent international investigation on the alleged war crimes in the 2009 war in Sri Lanka.

They protestors condemned the alleged support by Western corporates to the Sri Lankan Government. The protest was headed by K. Ramakiruttinan, the General Secretary of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam and coordinated by Vignesh Prabakaran of Tamil Youth Students Union.

