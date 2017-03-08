International Women’s Day: Inspirational Women of our times

International Women’s Day is not only to celebrate women from all walks of life, but to celebrate the magnificence that is womanhood. It is hard to zero in on a few, when inspiration is in every nook and corner. But we did it anyway for you.

RM Vishakha, CEO & MD, India First Life Insurance

For many, it’s hard to imagine a woman crunching numbers. A senior BFSI professional, Vishakha has a successful track record of over 25 years in the financial services industry with both public as well as private organisations. This is her second stint at IndiaFirst Life Insurance.

A fellow of Indian Insurance Institute (III) and mother of two, she has balanced the professional and the personal remarkably.

Priti Shah, CEO, Paynear

Priti Shah is co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Paynear Solutions. Having started her career as a lecturer of travel and tourism at SNDT University, Priti went on to become a travel consultant at Highland Tours and later a business partner at CD Tours and Travels. Her foray into the world of online payment services came in 2005 when she joined EBS (E-Billing Solutions) and grew to become President of E-commerce. EBS transformed into one of India’s most successful payment gateways and was acquired by French payment giant Ingenico.Under Priti’s leadership, national sales achieved 100% growth YOY.

Upasana Taku, Co-founder, MobiKwik

Upasana’s mission is to simplify payment acceptance for retailers in India. Her current focus is to bring a million retailers into the MobiKwik payments network. Upasana comes with a strong background in payments as a senior product manager with PayPal in the Silicon Valley.

In 2008, Upasana decided to return to India and contribute to the ecosystem back home. The next year, she joined MobiKwik as its cofounder. From a handful of early employees to a headcount of around 250, Upasana has been chiefly responsible for holding things together at MobiKwik.